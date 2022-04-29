BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi leads e4m 50 top Party Spokespersons list, five non-BJP spokies in top 10

The e4m group launched a first-of-its-kind initiative with the first-ever 50 Party Spokespersons rankings on 28 April at the India International Centre

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and veteran political spokesperson, has been awarded the first place in the list of 50 Party Spokerspersons ranking released by the exchange4media group on Thursday.

BJP's national spokesperson Sambit Patra ranks two in the list, while party's Gaurav Bhatia is on the fourth spot.

The e4m group launched a first-of-its-kind initiative with the first-ever 50 Party Spokespersons rankings on 28 April at the India International Centre. There are five non-BJP Spokespersons in top 10 -- Randeep Singh Surjewala, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Anurag Bhadouria.

BJP leaders Syed Zafar Islam and Shaziya Ilmi were on the eighth and ninth sport respectively.

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MP and national spokesperson was on the sixth spot in the list.

Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi was on the seventh spot, while Samajwadi Party's (SP) Anurag Bhadouria was at the 10th rank in the list.

"The winners were selected after a long exhaustive screening process by the editorial board of exchange4media. The selection process was based on the following criteria: quality of argument, uniqueness of points, presentation style, credibility, and visibility," the e4m group said.

The awards were preceded by an insightful conference which included fireside chats as well as panel discussions covering topics germane to political discourse in the country as well as dealing with the brickbats and criticism that political spokespeople are often exposed to for their work in the public sphere. Also discussed were the evolving roles of the political spokesperson and the need to discern between cacophony and communication.

