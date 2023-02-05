BJP's performance will be better in 2024 than in 2019: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Network18
In an exclusive interview with Network18, Yogi Adityanath said that the BJP governments have performed well in every state. 'The speed of development is of a bullet train. Country is done with Congress' 'kushasan',' he added
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath predicts bigger win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Sunday said: “BJP’s performance will be better in 2024 than in 2019.”
He further said that the BJP governments have performed well in every state. “The speed of development is of a bullet train. Country is done with Congress’ ‘kushasan’,” Yogi Adityanath said.
“We (BJP) will break the record of 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 elections,” Adityanath added.
The chief minister went on to add that the people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected divisive forces time and again, in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.
The BJP had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 63 in 2019.
Lok Sabha polls is scheduled to be held in early 2024. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had registered resounding victories in 2014 and 2019.
Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, is crucial for the general elections as it sends 80 members to the lower house whose current strength is 543.
Will come to conclusion after consensus: UP CM Yogi on Uniform Civil Code
In his first big response on Uniform Civil Code, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that every state has formed a panel like UP and a decision will be taken after consensus on the matter.
Global Investors Summit to bring investments more than double UP's GDP, says CM Yogi
The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 is set to take place from February 10 to February 12. The event will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while President Droupadi Murmu will likely be the prominent guest during the closing ceremony
UP gave 5 lakh government jobs in last six years: CM Yogi
“In the last six years, we gave more than 5 lakh government jobs in the state. Through the help of MSME and Vishwakarma Shram Samman Scheme, we gave a platform to more than 1.61 lakh youths in the state,” CM Yogi said in an exclusive interview to News 18.