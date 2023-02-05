BJP's performance will be better in 2024 than in 2019: UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Network18

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath predicts bigger win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister on Sunday said: “BJP’s performance will be better in 2024 than in 2019.”

He further said that the BJP governments have performed well in every state. “The speed of development is of a bullet train. Country is done with Congress’ ‘kushasan’,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“We (BJP) will break the record of 2014 Lok Sabha performance in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 elections,” Adityanath added.

The chief minister went on to add that the people of Uttar Pradesh have rejected divisive forces time and again, in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022.

The BJP had won 71 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and 63 in 2019.

Lok Sabha polls is scheduled to be held in early 2024. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had registered resounding victories in 2014 and 2019.

Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, is crucial for the general elections as it sends 80 members to the lower house whose current strength is 543.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.