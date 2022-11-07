BJP's overseas wing hits Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' posters at Ind-Zim T20 World Cup match out of park
A complaint has been filed by Jay Shah, president of Overseas Friends of BJP Australia, after a poster of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was displayed during a T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe at the MCG
New Delhi: A complaint has been filed with the Melbourne stadium authorities after a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was displayed during a T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday.
The complaint has been filed by Jay Shah, president- Overseas Friends of BJP Australia.
This is the difference, @RahulGandhi’s popularity needs a houseful venue whereas @narendramodi ji ‘s popularity makes the venue houseful. By the way , I have filed official complaint as display of political material at MCG violates conditions of entry. https://t.co/GrAle7QDY4 pic.twitter.com/zpEMWSwBt5
— Jay Shah (@jayshahIN) November 7, 2022
“I am writing to you to register a formal complaint over a prohibited political material being displayed at the MCG in the T20 World Cup India vs Zimbabwe match on 6 November,” Shah wrote.
“This is a clear violation of MCG Conditions to Entry – Admission to events – Condition 2.1 and also Cricket Australia Ticket & Entry Conditions Section 24a. A strong action against such violation is expected from administration according to the rules,” he added.
Earlier, Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed shared a video on her official Twitter handle in which a person could be seen holding a poster of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The popularity of @RahulGandhi ji & #BharatJodoYatra knows no boundaries! pic.twitter.com/AyLU49ItJY
— Dr. Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) November 6, 2022
“The popularity of @RahulGandhi ji & #BharatJodoYatra knows no boundaries,” she wrote.
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
T20 World Cup: Pakistan outbowl Netherlands to open account in tournament
The Pakistan bowling department fired as a unit, restricting Netherlands to a below-par 91/9, with the Men in Green later chasing the target down with six wickets and six overs to spare.
Rahul Gandhi booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music during Bharat Jodo Yatra
The FIR was registered in the Yashwanthpur police station on Friday under the provisions of the Copyright Act, the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh and Supriya for using KGF-2 music for the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi to address two rallies in Maharashtra as Bharat Jodo Yatra arrives in state next week
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress's mass contact initiative, will traverse through 15 Assembly and six parliamentary constituencies in Maharashtra during its 14-day sojourn