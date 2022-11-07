India

BJP's overseas wing hits Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' posters at Ind-Zim T20 World Cup match out of park

A complaint has been filed by Jay Shah, president of Overseas Friends of BJP Australia, after a poster of Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was displayed during a T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe at the MCG

FP Staff November 07, 2022 16:50:01 IST
Screengrab from video shared by Dr. Shama Mohamed on Twitter

New Delhi: A complaint has been filed with the Melbourne stadium authorities after a poster of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was displayed during a T20 World Cup match between India and Zimbabwe at the MCG on Sunday.

The complaint has been filed by Jay Shah, president- Overseas Friends of BJP Australia.

“I am writing to you to register a formal complaint over a prohibited political material being displayed at the MCG in the T20 World Cup India vs Zimbabwe match on 6 November,” Shah wrote.

“This is a clear violation of MCG Conditions to Entry – Admission to events – Condition 2.1 and also Cricket Australia Ticket & Entry Conditions Section 24a. A strong action against such violation is expected from administration according to the rules,” he added.

Earlier, Congress leader Dr Shama Mohamed shared a video on her official Twitter handle in which a person could be seen holding a poster of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“The popularity of @RahulGandhi ji & #BharatJodoYatra knows no boundaries,” she wrote.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: November 07, 2022 16:50:01 IST

