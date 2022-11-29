BJP's Amit Malviya slams Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s criticism of The Kashmir Files

New Delhi: BJP’s Amit Malviya on Tuesday compared Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s condemnation of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to the denial of Holocaust, the killing of millions of Jews by Hitler’s regime.

The party’s IT department head said, “For the longest time, people even denied the Holocaust and called Schindler’s List a propaganda, just like some are doing to Kashmir Files. Truth eventually triumphs, no matter what.”

He noted that the Israeli ambassador has responded to Lapid’s criticism of ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie that highlights the violence and sufferings inflicted on Kashmiri Pandits after militancy erupted in the Valley.

Israeli filmmaker Lapid, the jury head of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), had on Monday described the film as “propaganda” and “vulgar”.

How the controversy erupted

The jury of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IIFI) in Goa has slammed The Kashmir Files, which revolves around the killings and exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the Valley in 1990. Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who headed the jury, described The Kashmir Files as “propaganda” and “vulgar” and said he was “shocked” and “disturbed” by its inclusion in the competitive section at the fest.

“There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had cinematic qualities… We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files,” Lapid said in his address.

“It seemed to us like a propagandist movie inappropriate for an artistic, competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life,” he added.

Lapid delivered his speech before several dignitaries including Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and actors such as Asha Parekh, Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rana Daggubati. The film starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi was featured in the “Panorama” section of IFFI last week.

