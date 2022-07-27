BJP Yuva Morcha worker hacked to death in Karnataka

Condemning the killing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the 'heinous act' will be arrested soon and be punished as per law

Mangaluru: A local BJP youth functionary was hacked to death by unknown motorcycle borne assailants, police said on Wednesday.

Police are probing various angles, including the assailants coming from neighbouring Kerala, into the killing of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha district executive committee member Praveen Nettaru, PTI reported.

Condemning the killing, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday assured that the culprits involved in the "heinous act" will be arrested soon and be punished as per law.

Home Minister Arga Jnanendra said, the area where the incident took place is close to Kerala border and police are making special efforts to nab the culprits by establishing contact with senior officials of Kerala Police.

The victim, 32, resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district was heading home after closing his shop Akshaya Poultry Farm late Tuesday evening when the unknown assailants hacked him to death, police said.

As soon as he was attacked, Nettaru tried to escape, but he fell down after a blow on his head, police said. Local residents immediately informed police, which rushed to the spot and took the blood soaked Nettaru to the hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The news of the murder spread like wild fire and a large number of people gathered in front of the Bellare police station. Hindu organisations also staged a protest in front of the hospital where the body was kept.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) called for a bandh in Sullia, Kadaba and Puttur taluks in the district on Wednesday to protest the killing. The murder is suspected to be a revenge act in retaliation to another killing in Bellare, police said. Security has been beefed up in Sullia and surrounding taluks to maintain law and order, the sources said.

A tense situation prevailed in Bellare after the murder and the police had resorted to shutting down all shops, establishments and hotels in the area amid protests by people.

Dakshina Kannada Rural district Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane told PTI investigations are on though there is no breakthrough as of now.

To a query on the possibility of the assailants coming from Kerala, the officer said, “that is one of the possibilities. We are working on various angles. We are on it.”

(With inputs from PTI)

