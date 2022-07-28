BJP youth leader murder: Two arrested, 15 people questioned

Praveen Nettar, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night

Mangaluru: Two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada, police said on Thursday.

"Two persons arrested, will be produced before a local court today. Till now, 15 people questioned, out of which 2 people arrested. Probing possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident," said Dakshin Kannada SP.

Karnataka | Two persons arrested, will be produced before a local court today. Till now, 15 people questioned, out of which 2 people arrested. Probing possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in incident: SP Dakshin Kannada on murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker in Bellare pic.twitter.com/E5NoSqN1of — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Meanwhile, addressing reporters in Sullia taluk of the district, ADGP (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who visited Bellare area of the taluk where the incident happened and took stock of the situation, said a probe is underway from all angles.

Kumar said six teams have been formed with the help of Mangaluru city police commissioner and Udupi police.

Praveen Nettar (32), a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night.

The killing led to tension at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday with instances of stone-pelting and police lathi-charge being reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.