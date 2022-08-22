BJP workers protest against AAP outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

Last week, CBI conducted searches on Manish Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party workers are protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

BJP workers protest against Aam Aadmi Party outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence pic.twitter.com/2hnHwn3DlT — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2022

Earlier today Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit out at the BJP and alleged that the BJP invited him to join their party, and said they will close all CBI, and ED cases against him.

मेरे पास भाजपा का संदेश आया है- “आप” तोड़कर भाजपा में आ जाओ, सारे CBI ED के केस बंद करवा देंगे मेरा भाजपा को जवाब- मैं महाराणा प्रताप का वंशज हूँ, राजपूत हूँ। सर कटा लूँगा लेकिन भ्रष्टाचारियो-षड्यंत्रकारियोंके सामने झुकूँगा नहीं। मेरे ख़िलाफ़ सारे केस झूठे हैं।जो करना है कर लो — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 22, 2022

"My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and those who conspire. All the cases against me are false. Do what you want to do," Sisodia tweeted.

Last week, CBI conducted searches on Sisodia's official residence and carried out raids at several places in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy.

The AAP has said the allegations of corruption are politically motivated.

In a tweet in Hindi today, Kejriwal said: "Rupee is falling, people are troubled by inflation, unemployment is at a high and these people are playing 'CBI-ED', and are busy toppling governments chosen by people and exchanging abuses and barbs the entire day," he said.

"Who do people talk to about their issues and whom should they go to? How will the nation progress like this?" the Delhi chief minister tweeted.

Manish Sisodia along with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal left for Gujarat today for a two-day visit. They are scheduled to address a town hall meeting in Himmatnagar and a town hall meeting in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

