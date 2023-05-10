'BJP will win Karnataka elections 2023', says former CM BS Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday exuded confidence that BJP will get “absolute majority” and will form the government in the state.

Yediyurappa, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murthy were among the early voters in Karnataka Assembly elections 2023.

Yediyurappa said he expects 75 to 80 per cent voters to support the BJP in Karnataka polls 2023.

“We will get absolute majority and will form the government. We will win 130-135 seats,” the senior BJP leader said.

“BJP has worked very hard in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah’s programmes have also helped a lot. People’s responses are very good in the state and on that basis, I am telling you we are going to get a majority,” Yediyurappa added.

Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra is contesting from the Shikaripura constituency, which was his father’s traditional seat.

Before going to the polling station at Adalitha Soudha in Shivamogga to cast his vote, Yediyurappa along with his son visited Shikaripura’s Hucchraya temple.

After quitting electoral politics, Yediyurappa has widely campaigned for the BJP across Karnataka to help the ruling party to retain its power. The former CM also campaigned across the Shikaripura for his son and urged voters of his constituency to help Vijayendra win with a huge majority.

Voting is held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. The counting of votes will be held on 13 May.

Polling is held across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations. The majority mark to form the government is Karnataka is 113 seats.

A total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered to exercise their franchise for Karnataka assembly elections 2023.

As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations.

