BJP tutors Owaisi in Tipu Sultan’s ‘true legacy’ of ‘barbarity’
Amit Malviya, in his tweet, claimed that Tipu Sultan was a barbarian, who inflicted countless miseries on a lot of people including the Kodavas in Coorg, the Syrian Christians in Mangalore, the Catholics, the Konkanis etc
Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that the party does not want to erase the legacy of Tipu Sultan. In fact, the BJP wants to show his true legacy to be known to the people of India.
BJP doesn’t want to erase the legacy of Tipu. On the contrary, we want his true legacy to be known to the people.
Tipu was a barbarian, who inflicted untold miseries on the Kodavas in Coorg, the Syrian Christians in Mangalore, the Catholics, the Konkanis, the Nairs of Malabar… https://t.co/TjSMFrkh4A
— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022
Malviya, in his tweet, claimed that Tipu Sultan was a barbarian, who inflicted countless miseries on a lot of people including the Kodavas in Coorg, the Syrian Christians in Mangalore, the Catholics, the Konkanis etc.
According to Times Now, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the Central government for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express and suggested the BJP took this decision out of its dislike for Tipu Sultan.
He claimed that Tipu Sultan irks the BJP but the party will never be able to "erase" his legacy.
He took to Twitter and wrote, that the BJP government renamed Tipu Express to Wodeyar Express as Tipu Sultan irked the BJP since he waged three wars against the British.
He added that the BJP will never be able to erase Tipu’s legacy.
BJP govt renamed Tippu Express to Wodeyar Express. Tipu irks BJP because he waged 3 wars against its British masters. Another train could have been named after Wodeyars. BJP will never be able to erase Tipu’s legacy. He scared British while alive & scares British slaves even now pic.twitter.com/vsFJi5fR1D
— Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 9, 2022
According to Hindustan Times, a train on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, the Tipu Express, has been renamed as the ‘Wodeyar Express’ by the railway ministry headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw.
ಶುಕ್ರವಾರದ ಶುಭ ಸುದ್ದಿ!
ಇನ್ನು ಮುಂದೆ ಟಿಪ್ಪು ಎಕ್ಸ್ಪ್ರೆಸ್ ಬದಲು “ಒಡೆಯರ್ ಎಕ್ಸ್ಪ್ರೆಸ್ “ ನಿಮಗೆ ಸೇವೆ ನೀಡಲಿದೆ!! ಮೈಸೂರು-ತಾಳಗುಪ್ಪ ರೈಲು "ಕುವೆಂಪು ಎಕ್ಸ್ಪ್ರೆಸ್'' ಆಗಲಿದೆ!!! ಥಾಂಕ್ಯೂ ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ವೈಷ್ಣವ್ @AshwiniVaishnaw ji ಮತ್ತು ಈ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಕ್ಕೆ ಬೆನ್ನೆಲುಬಾಗಿ ನಿಂತ ಪ್ರಹ್ಲಾದ್ ಜೋಶಿ @JoshiPralhad ಸರ್! pic.twitter.com/uZzHt1uzZz
— Pratap Simha (@mepratap) October 7, 2022
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
AAP politicises Ankita Bhandari’s murder, stages anti-BJP protest
The AAP attacked the BJP after Uttarakhand police arrested Pulkit Arya, son of a BJP leader Vinod Arya from Haridwar, for allegedly killing the teenager who had been missing for the last few days
BJP leader Ponguleti Reddy slams Telangana minister KTR, says he 'represents a failed government'
The BJP leader also hit out at KTR, the son of Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao, for renaming the Telangana Rashtra Samithi as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi
Amit Shah to visit J-K from 30 Sep, BJP says trip not linked to assembly polls
Amit Shah will reach Jammu on September 30, address a rally in Rajouri on October 1, arrive in Kashmir the same evening and then address a rally in Baramulla town at 11 am on October 2