BJP tutors Owaisi in Tipu Sultan’s ‘true legacy’ of ‘barbarity’

FP Staff October 09, 2022 14:45:58 IST
Portrait of Tipu Sultan. Wikimedia Commons

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya claimed that the party does not want to erase the legacy of Tipu Sultan. In fact, the BJP wants to show his true legacy to be known to the people of India.

Malviya, in his tweet, claimed that Tipu Sultan was a barbarian, who inflicted countless miseries on a lot of people including the Kodavas in Coorg, the Syrian Christians in Mangalore, the Catholics, the Konkanis etc.

According to Times Now, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the Central government for renaming Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express and suggested the BJP took this decision out of its dislike for Tipu Sultan.

He claimed that Tipu Sultan irks the BJP but the party will never be able to "erase" his legacy.

He took to Twitter and wrote, that the BJP government renamed Tipu Express to Wodeyar Express as Tipu Sultan irked the BJP since he waged three wars against the British.

He added that the BJP will never be able to erase Tipu’s legacy.

According to Hindustan Times, a train on the Bengaluru-Mysuru route, the Tipu Express, has been renamed as the ‘Wodeyar Express’ by the railway ministry headed by Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Updated Date: October 09, 2022 14:45:58 IST

