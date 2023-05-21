BJP to organise mega rallies in Uttarakhand ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

As the ground starts to be set for the key 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhartiya Janta Party has announced to hold rallies of star campaigners including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in the hilly state of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats– Almora, Garhwal, Nainital, Haridwar, and Tehri Garhwal.

The rallies will be aimed at winning the 2024 general assembly elections from Uttarakhand by 51 per cent of votes.

BJP’s state in-charge Dushyant Gautam said that the decision of holding rallies in the northern state was taken at the State Working Committee meeting.

“The campaign for the Lok Sabha elections will be run on an aggressive level from the booth level to the Lok Sabha constituencies,” Gautam said.

Lauding the progress made by the BJP in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the party will win all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year’s election.

“PM Modi has done unprecedented work in the last nine years. We will win all the five Lok Sabha seats from here and send them with more votes,” said Dhami after the BJP State Working Committee meeting held on Saturday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took part in Bharatiya Janata Party BJP’s State Working Committee meeting in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

The meeting held at the Survey Auditorium in Dehradun’s Hathibarkala was called for discussions regarding the state’s Lok Sabha elections. Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats.

The countrywide Mass Contact Campaign, which will start on May 30, was also discussed at the conference.

With inputs from agencies

