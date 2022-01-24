BJP to finalize names of remaining candidates for UP, Manipur and Punjab polls in CEC meeting tomorrow
The CEC meeting will be held at around 11.30 am tomorrow at the party headquarters in the National Capital
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalize the names of remaining candidates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday.
The CEC meeting will be held at around 11.30 am tomorrow at the party headquarters in the national capital.
So far, the BJP has announced 194 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 34 candidates for Punjab, however, no list of candidates has been released for Manipur as of now.
Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to the polls on 10 February.
In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on 14 February, the third phase on 20 February, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on 27 February, the sixth phase on 3 March and the seventh phase on 7 March.
Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on 27 February and 3 March whereas the voting will take place in Uttarakhand and Goa on 14 February and Punjab will go to polls on 20 February.
The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on 10 March.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why it may still be advantage Yogi Adityanath despite minor OBC rebellion in Uttar Pradesh
It would be unwise to jump to conclusions on the basis of the exit of a slew of OBC leaders from the BJP. As of now, the OBC revolt is a small one and has not resulted in an explosion.
Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 Voting Dates: Polling to be held in 7 phases; check key details here
According to the official schedule given by the Election Commission, the Uttar Pradesh polls will be held in seven phases from 10 February to 7 March this year.
AAP's chief ministerial face for Punjab polls to be announced next week: Arvind Kejriwal
Last year, the AAP national convenor had announced that the party's chief ministerial face for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls would be from the Sikh community.