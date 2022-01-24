BJP to finalize names of remaining candidates for UP, Manipur and Punjab polls in CEC meeting tomorrow

The CEC meeting will be held at around 11.30 am tomorrow at the party headquarters in the National Capital

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will finalize the names of remaining candidates for Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab at the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Tuesday.

So far, the BJP has announced 194 candidates for Uttar Pradesh and 34 candidates for Punjab, however, no list of candidates has been released for Manipur as of now.

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will be completed in seven phases with UP being the first to go to the polls on 10 February.

In Uttar Pradesh, the first phase polling will be held on February 10, the second phase on 14 February, the third phase on 20 February, the fourth phase on February 23, the fifth phase on 27 February, the sixth phase on 3 March and the seventh phase on 7 March.

Polling in Manipur will be held in two phases on 27 February and 3 March whereas the voting will take place in Uttarakhand and Goa on 14 February and Punjab will go to polls on 20 February.

The counting of votes for all five poll-bound states will take place on 10 March.

