BJP takes potshots at Congress, says Karnataka for first time will have no representation from Lingayat and SC community

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday took a potshot at the Congress party after it announced Siddaramaiah to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar as his only deputy, and said that for the first time there will be no representation from the all powerful Lingayat community or the SCs.

“For the first time, Karnataka will have a Govt, which doesn’t represent either sub-regional aspirations or for that matter prominent communities. Both, CM designate Siddaramaiah and to be Deputy CM DKS, come from South Karnataka. For the first time there will be no representation from the all powerful Lingayat community or the SCs,” BJP’s IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted.

He added, “The Congress has intentionally left out MB Patil and Dr G Parameshwara, both of who could well have well been made DCMs. Congress is hell bent on humiliating both these senior leaders and their communities.”

Parameshwara, a Dalit, was deputy chief minister during Congress-JD(S) coalition government led by H D Kumaraswamy. He was also the longest-serving Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief (eight years).

Amit Malviya added, “In the end corruption wins. As the only DCM and money bag, DKS will run the show, control most of the ministerial appointments and reduce Karnataka to an ATM, just to please the Gandhis in Delhi. Siddaramaiah will be reduced to being a placeholder CM, whose last term, to put it mildly, was nothing short of a disaster.”

He further alleged that Karnataka is in for a “rough time ahead, with unfulfilled aspirations, holding up its development.”

On Wednesday, Malviya even drew similarities between Shivakumar and Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

“Like Pilot, DKS helped Congress come to power in Karnataka. But Pilot was shortchanged by the Gandhis and a more pliable and less ambitious Ashok Gehlot made the CM in Rajasthan. The Congress now wants to use and discard DK Shivkumar, who is resisting. He knows political oblivion awaits him, if he doesn’t get to be the CM. But the Gandhis (Sonia Gandhi in particular) don’t like anyone, who is ambitious, has the wherewithal to be his own man and can outshine the Gandhi siblings.”

He wrote that Shivakumar is ‘too much’ of a Hindu for their comfort.

“He is not averse to visiting Temples and is not an avowed atheist or Communist, like Siddaramaiah. Question is: will DK Shivkumar take it lying down? Or is Karnataka headed for an unstable Congress wrecking its future because of the internecine rivalry between the two factions? The Gandhis are making it worse by playing one against the other. Tragic state of affairs. Karnataka didn’t negotiate for this,” he wrote earlier.

In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory by bagging 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19 seats respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)

