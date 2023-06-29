BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra shows mirror to Congress, says Manipur violence occured due to 'legacy issue'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Manipur has grabbed a lot of attention, especially after his convoy was stopped soon after he arrived in the violence-hit state on Thursday.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed Gandhi’s visit to the northeastern state of Manipur. “The situation in Manipur is due to the legacy issue, in which Congress has played an important role. I don’t want to cite those issues because of the sensitivity attached to them,” he said.

He added, “All Manipur Students’ Union during a press conference yesterday demanded to boycott Rahul Gandhi’s visit and enumerated those legacy issues. Many civil society organisations had also given a call that Rahul Gandhi should not come to Manipur and incite sparks.”

“Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour is highly irresponsible. I’ve always said, Rahul Gandhi and responsibility never travel together,” he continued.

Earlier today, a Manipur police official said that Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to move forward as there is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which he was travelling.

“Seeing the ground situation, we stopped him (Rahul Gandhi) from moving forward and advised him to travel to Churachandpur via helicopter. There is a possibility of a grenade attack along the highway through which VIP Rahul Gandhi is moving. Keeping his security and safety in mind, we’ve not allowed him,” said Bishnupur SP Heisnam Balram Singh.

Gandhi’s convoy which was travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area was stopped by the police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from the state capital. He had earlier in the day landed at Imphal from Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Congress alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state was trying to thwart the leader’s visit to the ethnic strife-torn state using “autocratic methods”.