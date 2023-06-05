BJP, Shiv Sena to jointly contest all upcoming elections, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said that BJP and Shiv Sena will jointly contest all upcoming elections including Lok Sabha and local body elections in the state.

“We’ve decided that Shiv Sena and BJP will jointly contest all upcoming elections in the state (including elections to Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, local bodies),” tweeted CM Shinde in Marathi.

The announcement came after Shinde and Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis met Union Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Sunday.

Talking to ANI later, he said Maharashtra government is getting full support from the Centre an there were discussions regarding cabinet expansion and that our (BJP-Shiv Sena) alliance is very strong.

#WATCH | I and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis met Union HM Amit Shah in Delhi yesterday, it was a positive meeting. Maharashtra govt is getting full support from the Centre since the day our govt has been formed. There were discussions regarding cabinet expansion and that our (BJP-Shiv… pic.twitter.com/F07Hcv8giR — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

In the tweet earlier, the Chief Minister also mentioned that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is strong and the focus is on the development of Maharashtra.

“Since the last 11 months, we have taken various development decisions and implemented them, taking up the stalled projects. In the coming period, we will contest elections together and win with a majority to make Maharashtra the number one state in the country in all fields, to continue the race of development,” the Chief Minister added.

Shinde informed that the leaders also discussed various matters related to agriculture and cooperative department.

In the state, work is going on in various fields including focus on farmers and women empowerment and many stalled projects have been completed, the Chief Minister added.

With inputs from agencies

