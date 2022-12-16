BJP protests outside Pakistan High Commission over Bilawal Bhutto's objectionable comments against PM Modi

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission here over Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s derogatory remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Pakistani minister made the highly objectionable statement while addressing UN Security Council.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the world sees Pakistan as the epicentre of terrorism and Islamabad should clean up its act and try to be a good neighbour. He recalled US leader Hillary Clinton’s blunt message to India’s neighbour that snakes in one’s backyard will eventually bite those who keep them.

Jaishankar was addressing reporters at the UN headquarters after chairing a signature event held under India’s presidency of the Council on “Global Counterterrorism Approach: Challenges and Way Forward”.

Responding to a question by PTI on Pakistan Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar’s recent statements about a dossier and allegations against India, he said, “I saw, I read the reports on what minister Khar said. And I was reminded, more than a decade ago, my memory serves me right. Hillary Clinton was visiting Pakistan. And Hina Rabbani Khar was a minister at that time.

“Standing next to her, Hillary Clinton actually said that if you have… snakes in your backyard, you can’t expect them to bite only your neighbours. Eventually, they will bite the people who keep them in the backyard. But as you know, Pakistan is not great on taking good advice. You see what’s happening there,” Jaishankar recalled.

During her visit to Islamabad in October 2011, Clinton had addressed the media with Pakistan’s then Foreign Minister Khar and said, “It’s like that old story – you can’t keep snakes in your backyard and expect them only to bite your neighbours. Eventually those snakes are going to turn on whoever has them in the backyard.”

Jaishankar said, “The world today sees them (Pakistan) as the epicentre of terrorism. Now I know we’ve been through two-and-a-half years of Covid and a lot of us have brain fog as a result. But I assure you the world has not forgotten where does terrorism (emanate), who has their fingerprints over a lot of activities in the region and beyond the region.”

“So I would say that it’s something which they should remind themselves before indulging in the kind of fantasies which they do,” he added.

