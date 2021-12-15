BJP national president JP Nadda in Ayodhya today; first visit to city since Supreme Court's judgment in Ram Janmabhoomi case

Nadda will be accompanied by the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on his visit to the city and he is expected to perform a puja at the famous Hanumangarhi temple

Preparations at the Saryu Ghat are in full swing with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Jagat Prakash Nadda set to visit Ayodhya on Wednesday.

BJP national president JP Nadda, along with CMs and Deputy CMs of BJP-ruled states, will visit Ayodhya today. They will have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla, and also visit Hanuman Garhi temple and Saryu Ghat. Preparations underway at Saryu Ghat. pic.twitter.com/T7sMWzkFRE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 15, 2021

Nadda will be accompanied by the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states on his visit to the city. The BJP chief is expected to perform puja at the famous Hanumangarhi temple.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Nadda and other chief ministers will reach Ayodhya by 11 am and visit Hanumangarhi temple around 2 pm. They will then go to the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.

This will be his first visit to the city after the Supreme Court's landmark judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi case in 2019. In November 2019, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. On 5 August, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in 2022. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

