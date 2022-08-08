BJP MP from Bharatpur staged a sit-in protest on Monday after her car was allegedly attacked by the mining mafia when she was on her way from Delhi to her constituency in Rajasthan.

While travelling from Delhi, BJP MP Ranjeeta Koli came across about 150 trucks that were overloaded and tried to stop them. However, the people in the trucks pelted stones at her car and damaged it, putting her life in danger.

Koli said that she could have been killed in the accident and slammed the police inaction in the case.

"I saw about 150 trucks that were overloaded. I tried to stop them but they fled. They thought I was in the car and thus they pelted stones and damaged my car. I could have been killed. This is an attack on me but I won't be scared," said Koli.

Confirming the incident, ASP RS Kaviya said that the MP informed the police about the incident during the night.

"The MP informed us at night that she was on her way from Delhi when she spotted the overloaded trucks. She tried to stop them, while two-three trucks stopped, others escaped. She also stated that while escaping they pelted her car with stones and attacked her," said Kaviya.

