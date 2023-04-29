BJP MLA kidnapping & murder case: Mukhtar Ansari gets 10 yrs in jail, his brother Afzal sentenced to 4 yrs imprisonment

An MP MLA court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on Saturday convicted jailed mafia Mukhtar Ansari in the case of kidnapping and murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh was also imposed on the jailed gangster. He was produced virtually before the court today.

His brother BSP MP Afzal Ansari received a 4-year jail term. The verdict could lead to Afzal Ansari losing his Lok Sabha membership. According to the Representation of the People Act, any member will be disqualified if convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for two years or more.

“I believe in the judiciary. Rule of Goondas, Mafias have ended (in the state),” Alka Rai said, wife of late BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai who was murdered in Ghazipur in 2005.

Earlier in January this year, the police registered a murder case against Mukhtar Ansari in connection to the 2001 ‘Usri Chatti’ gang war incident.

A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ansari at PS Mohammadabad in Ghazipur.

Earlier on 18 January, Allahabad High Court dismissed the 15 March order of the Ghazipur MP/MLA Court, which allowed Ansari to be kept in a superior-class jail in Banda.

While giving the order, the court had said the order of the special court is without jurisdiction, and gangster, dreaded criminal Bahubali Ansari is not legally entitled to get a superior class in jail.

Earlier on 15 December last year, Ansari and his aide Bhim Singh were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Gangster Court in Ghazipur in five cases related to murder and attempt to murder.

The cases include the murder of constable Raghuvansh Singh and a murderous assault on an additional SP of Ghazipur among others.

On 21 September, the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court convicted Mukhtar Ansari and sentenced him for threatening jailer SK Awasthi and pointing a pistol at him. The case dates to 2003 when Lucknow district prison jailer SK Awasthi lodged an FIR saying that he was threatened to order a search of the people who came to meet Ansari in prison.

On 23 September, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court sentenced him to five years in a case registered in 1999 under the Gangster Act. The court had also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on Mukhtar in this 23-year-old case.

With inputs from agencies

