BJP leaders hold special prayers for Narendra Modi's long life after Punjab security breach

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade sat motionless for 15 to 20 minutes atop a flyover on the Bathinda-Ferozepur highway, in what was later described as a major security lapse

Following the ‘major security lapse’ that occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozepur on Wednesday, BJP leaders across the country organised pujas for his well-being.

In Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's long life at the Gufa temple in Bhopal. He performed rituals at the temple for the recital of the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra - a verse from the Rig Veda believed to bestow longevity - during his prayers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted images of him and BJP leaders reciting hymns with priests.

He added in his tweets, "There is anger in the whole country including Madhya Pradesh, people are shocked and also worried that yesterday the life of Honorable Prime Minister of India was played with. Their safety was deliberately put at risk."

NDTV also reported that similar prayers for the prime minister's well-being were held at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Khandwa's Omkareshwar temple and other major temples in Madhya Pradesh.

In Delhi too, prayers were held on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. News agency ANI showed pictures of Baijayant Jay Panda praying for Narendra Modi at the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi.

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda performed 'Mahamrityunjay Jaap' for the long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Jhandewalan temple in Delhi pic.twitter.com/r6J0q1X0gv — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2022

ANI also reported that Arun Singh, general secretary of the BJP and Dushyant Gautam will also hold prayers for the prime minister.

Varanasi will also conduct a special prayer and aarti at the Kaal Bhairav Mandir.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s motorcade sat motionless for 15 to 20 minutes atop a flyover on the Bathinda-Ferozepur highway, in what was later described as a major security lapse.

The BJP launched an all-out attack on the Congress over the breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in Punjab, alleging it wanted to physically harm him as repeated defeats in elections have taken the party on the path of "insanity".

Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, lashed out at the Congress, which is in power in the state, over the incident.

The Congress has claimed that it had made all arrangements in collaboration with Modi's security agencies and questioned a last-minute route change. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has said there was no threat to the prime minister.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.