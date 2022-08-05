BJP leaders attend special screening of 'Rocketry' at Parliament

Rocketry is a tale of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer and an ISRO scientist

New Delhi: Bhartiya Janata Party(BJP) leaders today attended a special screening of the film 'Rocketry' at the Parliament

Union Minister for I&B, Anurag Thakur said, "Godfather was the movie that had a 9.2 rating, Rocketry too has achieved the same feat.

Delhi | BJP leaders attend a special screening of film 'Rocketry' at Parliament Godfather was the movie that had a 9.2 rating, Rocketry too has achieved the same feat: Union Minister for I&B, Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/HMRCYmmk8P — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

The film is a tale of Nambi Narayanan, an aerospace engineer and an ISRO scientist. It explores the various dimensions of his life.

From being a genius scientist to being a self-centered individual, and from getting a fellowship at NASA to choosing the welfare of the country over foreign land, the movie traverses through different time zones in his life.

The storytelling revolves around different chapters in the life of Nambi Narayanan. His expeditions as a scientist with breakthrough discoveries have been remarkably captured in the movie.

The first half of the movie majorly deals with his scientific expeditions with one or two scenes of his interaction with his wife. Apart from his scientific and patriotic persona, the film is an honest depiction of his character.

