BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's family has raised some serious doubts about her death saying that she couldn't have died of heart attack as she was absolutely fit and demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

New Delhi: BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's family has raised some serious doubts about her death saying that she couldn't have died of heart attack as she was absolutely fit and demanded a CBI inquiry in to the matter.

"My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem," said Raman, sister of Sonali Phogat.

My sister cannot have a heart attack. She was very fit. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem: Raman, sister of Haryana BJP leader and content creator Sonali Phogat pic.twitter.com/paW7vbixC2 — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022

Sonali's another sister Rupesh said that Sonali had called her up a day before her death and indicated that all was not well with her.

"I received a call from her the evening before her death. She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and said that something fishy is going on... Later, she cut the call and then didn't pick up," said Rupesh.

Sonali Phogat, who found fame on TikTok, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa.

A case of unnatural death was registered after Phogat (42), who was staying at a hotel, was declared ''brought dead'' at a hospital in Anjuna, police said, adding the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday and further investigation is on.

She was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh said.

Singh said there is no foul play in the case, even as Phogat's family questioned the circumstances of her death and opposition parties in Haryana demanded a CBI probe.

There are no external injury marks on the body, the DGP said, adding that the postmortem report will reveal the exact cause of the death.

"Preliminary enquiry has revealed that she had come to Goa on 22 August and was staying in a hotel in Anjuna.

Today early morning she started feeling uneasiness at a hotel and was shifted to hospital wherein she was declared brought dead," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said.

Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination would be done, he said, adding the body was sent to the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bambolim for postmortem.

"A two-member committee has been formed. The post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday," he said.

"Unnatural death" case has been registered and statements of the relevant witnesses are being recorded," the DSP said.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.