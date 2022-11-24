BJP leader Khushbu Sundar denounces Jama Masjid's new rule for women; 'Even men indulge in improper acts'

New Delhi: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Thursday condemned the latest rule by the Jama Masjid administration in the national capital of imposing a ban on girls’ and women’s entry. Sundar, who is also a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, called out the ‘misogyny’ and denounced the new regulation that restricts only one gender from visiting the holy place.

Taking to Twitter, Sundar termed the new order as ‘heights of hypocrisy’ and stated that even men can indulge in ‘improper acts, more than a woman does’. Slamming the administration, she further questioned, “Why only women are looked upon as trouble shooters & species? Why this misogyny & rules only for women?”

Jama Masjid issues new rules for girls/women

The Jama Masjid administration recently issued an order implementing a ban on girls and women from entering the holy place alone. The order read, “Girl or girls prohibited from entering Jama Masjid alone.”

While speaking to ANI, Jama Masjid’s public relation officer Sabiullah Khan said, “Women’s entry is not banned. When women come alone- improper acts are done, and videos are shot… ban is to stop this. There are no restrictions on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places.”

