India

BJP leader Khushbu Sundar denounces Jama Masjid's new rule for women; 'Even men indulge in improper acts'

Sundar, who is also a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, called out the ‘misogyny’ and denounced the new regulation that restricts only one gender from visiting the holy place

FP Staff November 24, 2022 17:10:59 IST
BJP leader Khushbu Sundar denounces Jama Masjid's new rule for women; 'Even men indulge in improper acts'

Jama Masjid, Delhi. PTI

New Delhi: BJP leader Khushbu Sundar on Thursday condemned the latest rule by the Jama Masjid administration in the national capital of imposing a ban on girls’ and women’s entry. Sundar, who is also a member of the party’s National Executive Committee, called out the ‘misogyny’ and denounced the new regulation that restricts only one gender from visiting the holy place.

Taking to Twitter, Sundar termed the new order as ‘heights of hypocrisy’ and stated that even men can indulge in ‘improper acts, more than a woman does’. Slamming the administration, she further questioned, “Why only women are looked upon as trouble shooters & species? Why this misogyny & rules only for women?”

Jama Masjid issues new rules for girls/women

The Jama Masjid administration recently issued an order implementing a ban on girls and women from entering the holy place alone. The order read, “Girl or girls prohibited from entering Jama Masjid alone.”

While speaking to ANI, Jama Masjid’s public relation officer Sabiullah Khan said, “Women’s entry is not banned. When women come alone- improper acts are done, and videos are shot… ban is to stop this. There are no restrictions on families/married couples. Making it a meeting point inapt for religious places.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: November 24, 2022 17:12:46 IST

TAGS:

also read

BJP bats for PM Modi in Gujarat: 'Or else Aftab will be born in every city'
Politics

BJP bats for PM Modi in Gujarat: 'Or else Aftab will be born in every city'

Sarma was advocating for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that the nation should grant him a third term in office when he recounted the gruesome details of the murder case and referred to it as "love jihad"

AAP plans magic shows, 1,000 Nukkad Sabhas by star campaigners for 2nd phase of MCD poll campaign
Politics

AAP plans magic shows, 1,000 Nukkad Sabhas by star campaigners for 2nd phase of MCD poll campaign

During the first phase, Aam Aadmi Party candidates held marches, public meetings and door-to-door campaigns under the theme 'MCD me bhi Kejriwal'

MCD polls: BJP using 'money, muscle power' to intimidate voters, says Delhi Congress
Sports

MCD polls: BJP using 'money, muscle power' to intimidate voters, says Delhi Congress

The voting for MCD will be held on 4 December and votes will be counted on 7 December