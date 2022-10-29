BJP leader Amit Malviya files FIR against 'The Wire'; alleges defamation, criminal conspiracy
'The Wire' had reportedly posted reports that alleged that BJP leader Amit Malviya colluded with Meta, the parent company of social media giant Instagram in removing content deemed unfavourable to the saffron party. The reports have since been retracted by the portal
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday filed a criminal complaint against online publication ‘The Wire’ for alleged forgery, cheating, harming reputation, defamation and criminal conspiracy.
In his FIR to the Delhi Police, the BJP’s IT department head named the top management of ‘The Wire’ including the portal’s founder Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor Sidharth Bhatia, editor MK Venu, deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen, Foundation for Independent Journalism and other unknown persons for offences punishable under sections 420, 468, 469, 471, 500 г/w 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
‘The Wire’ had reportedly posted reports that alleged that BJP leader Amit Malviya colluded with Meta, the parent company of social media giant Instagram in removing content deemed unfavourable to the saffron party. The reports have since been retracted by the portal.
Amit Malviya had said on Friday that he take legal recourse against ‘The Wire’ over the controversial stories.
“I will lodge an FIR with concerned police station under sections that deal with forgery, forgery for the purposes of cheating, forgery for the purposes of harming reputation, defamation, cheating and criminal conspiracy among others. Additionally, I will also initiate appropriate civil action for damages against ‘The Wire’ and its associates,” Amit Malviya had told the media.
“It is clear that ‘The Wire’ and some unknown persons entered into a criminal conspiracy with intent to malign and tarnish my reputation, deliberately inserted my name into a story, and fabricated evidence to implicate me. This also undermines the democratic and informed choices that the public makes, through a carefully calibrated campaign of disinformation and calumny, and does irreparable harm to the democratic right of dissent,” he added.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Firecracker ban flouted, AAP has failed to curb pollution in Delhi, alleges BJP
According to forecasting agencies, the air quality in Delhi on the morning after Diwali was recorded in the “very poor” category but the situation was relatively better than previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which diluted the effect of firecrackers and stubble burning
What are Facebook Stars? Check process to enable and use feature
Creators can also earn Stars from Reels, live broadcasts and on-demand videos. You can also set a Stars goal to help your followers contribute in a more meaningful way.
'India has had 3 Muslim presidents': BJP hits back at Mehbooba Mufti over 'minority' jibe as Sunak becomes UK PM
India has had three Muslim presidents- Zakir Husain, Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, and APJ Abdul Kalam. Giani Zail Singh- a Sikh held the top constitutional post from 1982 to 1987