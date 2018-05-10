BJP claims Rs 1.22 cr recovered in poll-bound Karnataka linked to state minister RV Deshpande; seeks action

New Delhi: Citing reports of a Karnataka minister's alleged link to over Rs 1.22 crore recovered by authorities, the BJP on Thursday sought action from the Election Commission and said the Congress can stoop to any low in its quest for power.

BJP spokespersons Nalin Kohli and Gaurav Bhatia addressed a press conference with Kohli alleging that the trail of dirty money leads to RV Deshpande, a minister in the state government, and asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to answer questions raised by the entire episode.

A man working for Deshpande has allegedly told authorities during his questioning that he had been doing it at the minister's behest, Kohli said. Bhatia said the entire matter had highlighted again the abuse of power by the Congress government in the state.

He also referred to the recovery of around 10,000 fake voter ID cards in the state and claimed that the Congress's actions had shamed the country. The Election Commission should act quickly and effectively following the recovery of money and ensure that the Congress did not influence the polls with corrupt means, they said.

Kohli said the matter was a fit case for the registration of a criminal case under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

"The Congress can stoop to any level, any corrupt means in its quest for power. Corruption and scam are in its DNA," he said.

Karnataka is set for the assembly polls on 12 May and a high-decibel and often butter campaign ended Thursday. People will give the Congress befitting reply, Bhatia said.