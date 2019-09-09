You are here:
BJP block-level general secretary Rakesh Sharma shot dead by unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

India FP Staff Sep 09, 2019 12:34:24 IST

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttar Pradesh was shot dead by unidentified men in Hapur reports India Today.  The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Sharma.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital after the incident where he declared dead on arrival. Rakesh Sharma, a block-level general secretary of BJP and a resident of Karanpur Jatt village, was on his way to to a school on his bike, when some unidentified men in a car, opened fired at Sharma and fled the spot. The spot was close to a police station say reports.

An investigation has been initiated in the case.

This is not the first such case in the state. In July, a BJP leader BS Tomar was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dasna late night on Saturday. Police said, "The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind."

In May, a close aide of Smriti Irani, the newly elected MP from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, was shot dead by two men, with police not ruling out the possibility of it being a "political murder"

With inputs from agencies

 

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 12:34:24 IST

