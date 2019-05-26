Smriti Irani aide in Amethi Surendra Singh shot dead; former Baraulia village head played key role in BJP campaign, say reports

A close aide of Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi Surendra Singh was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday. Unidentified miscreants on motorbikes opened fire on the former Baraulia village head after he returned from a function and was he was asleep outside his home, according to reports. The police said two suspects have been detained in connection with the murder

Singh was part of the BJP team that worked on the ground in Amethi ahead of the elections. Irani reportedly identified him as a key party worker.

The motive behind his murder is unclear at the moment. The police are looking into multiple angles, including whether it is a case of old enmity and whether miscreants took advantage of the election climate to settle old scores.

Singh was killed in the jurisdiction of the Jamo Police Station, according to India Today. Reports said investigators have not ruled out political rivalry as a motive, though the situation on the ground is peaceful at the moment and an investigation is underway.

After he was shot at, Singh was taken to the district hospital for treatment, where doctors referred him to a Lucknow hospital. He succumbed to his gunshot wounds at the trauma centre of the Lucknow hospital.

The police are conduction searches and speaking to villagers, as part of the investigation, News18-Hindi reported.

Baraulia was in the news during campaigning for the Lok Sabha election, as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had accused Irani of distributing shoes to villagers in a bid to insult party chief Rahul Gandhi. Locals claim Singh was involved in this exercise of distributing shoes.

Former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Singh's Baraulia village in September 2015. Rs 15 crore was sanctioned for the development of the village. Reports said the circulation of large sums of money is an angle investigators are looking into.

The news of Singh's murder comes days after Irani was declared the winner of the Lok Sabha election from Amethi. She wrested the traditional Congress bastion from Rahul, winning by a margin of 55,120 votes.

With inputs from PTI

