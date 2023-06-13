BJP calls ex-Twitter boss 'invertebrate liar,' says platform went 'rogue, feted anti-India forces'

Jack Dorsey opened up Pandora’s box upon himself when he claimed in an interview with a YouTube channel that India ordered the platform to suppress and block tweets supporting the farmer’s protest in India, and also threatened Twitter and Twitter staff with raids and other punishments.

Ever since Dorsey made the statement, members of the opposition have been sharing that clip. Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP’s National Information & Technology Department has now made a statement that not only calls out Dorsey, but also slams Congress and other members of the opposition for latching on to Dorsey’s claim.

Also read: ‘Outright Lie’: IT Minister slams Jack Dorsey for claiming India ordered suppressing pro-farmer tweets

Malviya Slams Dorsey

Malviya put out a long tweet slamming Twitter’s former boss and one of its co-founders, Jack Dorsey. He said, “Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, speaks about the challenges he faced from Govts across the world, including India and the United States… It is not surprising, because under Dorsey, Twitter had turned rouge, disregarding laws of the sovereigns they operated in, muzzling freedom of speech (shadow banning ideologically differing voices) and in many cases promoting secessionist voices and those who were working to exacerbate social fault lines, including several Twitter employees (Dorsey himself is guilty of it)…”

Jack Dorsey, former Twitter CEO, speaks about the challenges he faced from Govts across the world, including India and the United States… It is not surprising, because under Dorsey, Twitter had turned rouge, disregarding laws of the sovereigns they operated in, muzzling freedom… pic.twitter.com/dfcWVEXNQb — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 13, 2023



To prove his point, Malviya referred to Elon Musk and his Twitter Files. Twitter files revealed many instances where moderators and policymakers in Twitter behaved inappropriately and in a partisanal manner when dealing with content moderation. Malviya said, “The several #TwitterFiles, released after Elon Musk got rid of the toxic people in Twitter, is a testimony. It can’t be the case that Twitter was always in the right and every other Govt, including their own, in the US, was wrong.”

Both, Malviya and Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar have claimed that Twitter, under Dorsey’s leadership broke several laws in India, and continued to do so for a long time. “The truth of the matter is that Twitter was in violation of India laws for an extended period (between 2020-2022),” tweeted Malviya.

Both of them also claimed that Twitter was never shut down nor was its employees raided or sent to jail, despite Dorsey and his colleagues actively pursuing a policy, which was at loggerheads with Indian regulations.

Malviya added, “They were also allowing their platform to be used by foreign forces inimical to India’s interest, on several occasions, which posed a grave threat to India’s national security and well-being. Twitter was obliged to follow India’s laws, if they wanted to operate here, one of their largest markets.”

Killing two birds with one stone – Malviya slams Congress and opposition

In his tweet, Malviya also slammed Congress and its allies, for latching onto Dorsey’s statements, and asked if that’s the only way Congress thinks it can win the 2024 election. He tweeted, saying, “But why is the Congress and assorted Opposition excited by an invertebrate liars misplaced assertions? What is their compulsion to latch on to anyone who speaks against India?”

He also referred to the various speaking events that Rahul Gandhi was involved in, saying, “Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and seeks the help of foreign powers and his minions in India amplify stray disposed voices to demonise India… Is leaning on foreign money and media the only way Congress hopes to undermine the will of the people and unseat a democratically elected Govt?”

With several other opposition leaders picking up the video and attacking the way the farmer’s protests were dealt with, you can sure expect other BJP leaders to chime in as well, and call out Dorsey for his tweets. It will be interesting to see whether Dorsey, or anyone currently working in Twitter responds to this situation in any way.

