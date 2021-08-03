The exam will be held from 3 to 9 August. The three-hour computer-based test comprises 150 MCQs and is being held in two time slots: 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani has started its admission test (BITSAT) 2021 from Tuesday. It will end on 9 August. The national-level entrance test is computer-based and held in different shifts.

The duration of the BITSAT 2021 examination is three hours and has 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ).

Find the BITSAT exam timings below:

Slot 1– 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Slot 2– 2:00 am to 5:00 pm

The institute has shared a few COVID-19 norms and guidelines, which applicants will need to strictly follow: