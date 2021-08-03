BITSAT 2021: Exam begins today; check details and guidelines here
The exam will be held from 3 to 9 August. The three-hour computer-based test comprises 150 MCQs and is being held in two time slots: 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani has started its admission test (BITSAT) 2021 from Tuesday. It will end on 9 August. The national-level entrance test is computer-based and held in different shifts.
The duration of the BITSAT 2021 examination is three hours and has 150 multiple choice questions (MCQ).
Find the BITSAT exam timings below:
Slot 1– 9:00 am to 12:00 pm
Slot 2– 2:00 am to 5:00 pm
The institute has shared a few COVID-19 norms and guidelines, which applicants will need to strictly follow:
- On the day of the exam, candidates are requested to maintain social distance from the point of entry in the BITSAT 2021 exam venue till exit.
- When appearing for the exam, applicants must bring their own mask, gloves, personal hand sanitizer (50ml), transparent water bottle, a pen with transparent cover, and exam-related documents like (BITSAT admit card 2021, valid photo ID card).
- Candidates who show COVID-19 symptoms at the exam venue will not be allowed to enter
- Entry of candidates at the exam venue will be done as per the time slot mentioned in the admit card to maintain social distancing.
- Before entry into the exam hall, every candidate’s temperature will be checked via a Thermal Gun. Only those will be allowed for the exam whose temperature will be within the acceptable limit
- On the day of the exam, candidates must bring with them a duly signed BITSAT self-declaration. This needs to be shown to the invigilator or security guard at the entry of the venue
- Throughout the exam, candidates will be under CCTV surveillance
- Candidates are requested to report at the exam venue as per the time slot informed through SMS on the registered mobile number that will be given one day prior to the exam date.
also read
BITSAT 2020: BITS Pilani announces dates for online test slot booking; releases admit cards on bitsadmission.com
As per the notification, the online test booking system (OTBS) will open on 9 September at 11 am. Candidates can book the slot till 10 September at 5 pm
SAP Labs, BITS Pilani Join Hands For Work Integrated Learning
The MoU will foster collaboration between the two institutions for academic and research interactions.
BITSAT 2021: BITS postpones entrance exam due to COVID surge, extends application window till 30 June
The exam scheduled to be held from 24 to 29 June is now expected to be held in July-August. The new schedule will be released by the institute in June