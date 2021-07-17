BITSAT 2021 admit cards available at bitsadmission.com; here's how to download

The examination is going to be held from 3 August to 9 August. BITSAT 2021 application window closed on 7 July

The admit card for Birla Institute of Science and Technology Admission Test (BITSAT) 2021 has been released by BITS, Pilani. BITSAT 2021 candidates can visit the official website to download the admit card. The examination is going to be held from 3 August to 9 August. BITSAT 2021 application window closed on 7 July.

Here are the steps that candidates can take to download the BITSAT 2021 admit card:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.bitsadmission.com/index.aspx

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the drop down menu BITSAT and select BITSAT Online Tests

Step 3: A new page will open. Now select the option to download the hall ticket

Step 4: Enter your application number and password and click on Proceed

Step 5: Your admit card will open on the new page. Download it

Step 6: Take a print out and save it for future reference

Candidates have also been given the option to book their test slot and date before 5 pm on 21 July 2021. They will be given the preferred date and time on the first come first serve basis.

Previously, the test centre allotment for BITSAT 2021 was completed on 12 July.

The examination is a computer-based test. Through BITSAT 2021, candidates will get admissions in Integrated First Degree courses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad campuses of BITS Pilani.

The application fee for all male candidates applying for BITSAT 2021 is Rs 3400 whereas female candidates will be paying Rs 2900 as the application fee.

BITSAT 2021 is going to be a three-hour long test. Candidates will be answering questions from Physics, Chemistry, English Proficiency and Logical Reasoning and lastly from Maths or Biology (B Pharma candidates).