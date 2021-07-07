The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 6 August. However, the institute has not released an official statement or details related to the exam yet

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani, Rajasthan will close the application window today, 7 July for BITSAT 2021.

Interested candidates, who have not yet registered themselves for the test, can visit the official website bits-pilani.ac.in to apply for the test.

Previously, the last date to apply for the exam was 30 June, following which it got extended till 7 July.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted from 3 to 6 August.

However, the institute has not released an official statement or details related to the exam yet.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for BITSAT 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official site www.bits-pilani.ac.in.

Step 2: Search and click on BITSAT 2021 link which is available on the home page

Step 3: As a new page opens, candidates will have to enter the registration or login details that will be asked on the screen

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make the required payment for registration fee

Step 5: It is advisable to download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for further need or reference

Check direct link to apply.

Students applying for this examination must have passed Class 12 from a recognised college or Board or University. Also, applicants can apply but they will need a valid pass certificate from the board before the session begins or at the time of admission counselling.

The Institute conducts BITSAT for admissions into various BTech courses or programmes for students.

This is a computer-based online test for admissions to Integrated First Degree Programmes of BITS Pilani Campuses in Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

For more updates and information, students are advised to keep a check on the official website.