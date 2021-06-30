As per a notice on the official website, BITSAT 2021 for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted from 3 to 6 August

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has postponed the last date to apply for BITS Aptitude Test (BITSAT) 2021.

Aspirants who have not yet applied for the exam can submit their applications till 7 July (5:00 pm) by visiting the official website www.bitsadmission.com

Earlier, the registration deadline was 30 June. The last date has been extended considering the current pandemic situation across the country.

Candidates should note that the application editing window will be open from 4 July. As per a notice on the official website, BITSAT 2021 for the academic year 2021-22 will be conducted from 3 to 6 August.

Meanwhile, the first semester for newly-admitted students is likely to begin after 14 September. However, the exact dates will be notified by the institute on the website.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for BITSAT 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website www.bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the link https://bitsat.cbexams.com/bitsatapply2021/OnlineReg.aspx to apply

Step 3: Candidates are first advised to read the instructions before filling the application form. Then, click on 'Allow me to Apply Online' that appears at the bottom of the page

Step 4: Now, click on 'New Registration' and fill the online application. Also, upload all scanned documents that have been asked

Step 5: Finally, pay the application fee and finish the registration process online

Step 6: Save a copy. If required, take a printout for further use or reference

The test is being held for interested students for the admissions in First Degree programmes at BITS Pilani.

The application fee for male candidates is Rs 3,400 while for female candidates, it is Rs 2,900.

If applicants are applying from Dubai, then the registration fee for both male and female candidates will be Rs 7,000.