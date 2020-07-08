BITSAT 2020 postponed again, new admission test dates to be released soon on bitsadmission.com

BITSAT 2020 exam was initially scheduled to be conducted in May but was postponed due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown announced by the Government of India

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani has once again postponed BITSAT 2020 exam due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The revised dates for the admission test will be announced "soon".

"Keeping in view the current situation, BITSAT-2020 dates have been postponed. Revised dates and related deadlines will be announced soon," BITS said on its website. https://www.bitsadmission.com/

According to a report by NDTV, BITSAT 2020 was scheduled to be held from 6 to 10 August. The allotment of test cities was also released for applicants appearing for the examination this year.

A report by Jagran Josh mentions that BITAT 2020 is a computer based or online examination. Students will have to answer multiple choice questions (MCQs). Only those who qualify the BITAT 2020 exams will be eligible for the admissions.

BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses of BITS – Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad.

The total duration of the exam is of three hours. It tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, Mathematics and Biology.

Candidates have been asked to keep visiting the official website - www.bitsadmission.com and check for the updates on BITSAT 2020 exam.