BITSAT 2020: BITS Pilani announces detailed scheduled for admission test; hall tickets to be available from 23 June at bitsadmission.com

Birla Institute of Technology And Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced the detailed schedule for Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test (BITSAT) 2020. As per the update, the BITSAT 2020 hall tickets with instructions will be available for download on the official website www.bitsadmission.com from 23 June to 10 August.

BITSAT 2020 will be conducted from 6 to 10 August. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 16 to 25 May, but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

BITS, on its website, said that it will announce the allotment of test cities to candidates on 1 July. Applicants will be able to chose their date and slot from 10 to 16 July.

According to a report by Careers 360, BITS Pilani provides exemption from appearing for BITSAT for the toppers of state/ central board of education. These candidates will be able to apply directly for admission and opt for their course preferences from 25 July to 16 August 16.

BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses of BITS – Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. It is a computer-based or online examination.

The exam is of three hours and tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, Mathematics and Biology.

Those applying for engineering course (BE) should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and have adequate proficiency in English. Candidates should have a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

For pharma courses (BPharm), one should have cleared plus two with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics. This course also requires candidates to have adequate proficiency in English. To take the test, applicants should have scored 75 percent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Those appearing for intermediate exam are also eligible to take BITSAT for both courses. Applicants should also have at least 60 percent marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.