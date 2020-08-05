BITSAT 2020: Entrance exam likely from 16 Sep, says BITS Pilani; check bitsadmission.com for updates

BITS Pilani said the tentative dates for BITSAT 2020 have been announced after analysing the COVID-19 situation, and that it has asked applicants to keep visiting the official website for updates

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has announced that it is planning to conduct BITSAT-2020 from 16 to 23 September.

The dates were announced on the official website bitsadmission.com. The institute said the dates have been announced after analysing the current COVID-19 pandemic situation. Applicants have been asked to keep visiting the website for updates.

According to a report by Careers360, BITSAT 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held between 6 and 10 August.

The city allotment for the entrance was also announced, but the entrance exam had to be postponed due to coronavirus. The registration process was open from 11 January to 11 May.

BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses of BITS – Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. The exam is a computer-based and is conducted online.

The total duration of the admission exam is three hours. It tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, Mathematics and Biology.

Candidates applying for engineering course should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and have adequate proficiency in English. They should have a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM).

For Pharma courses, one should have cleared plus two with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics. This course also requires candidates to have adequate proficiency in English. To take the test, applicants should have scored 75 percent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Students appearing for the intermediate exam are also eligible to take BITSAT for both courses. They should also have at least 60 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.