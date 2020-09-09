BITSAT 2020: BITS Pilani opens booking for online test slots on bitsadmission.com

There is a deadline for the slot booking as candidates need to complete the action before 5 pm on 10 September, 2020

The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, began the BITSAT 2020 slot booking on its official website at bitsadmission.com. A notice on the institute’s portal says that the window has been opened for a short period of time starting from today.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can visit the official site and log in to book themselves a slot. There is a deadline for the slot booking as candidates need to complete the action before 5 pm on 10 September, 2020.

Hindustan Times reported that the online test booking system (OTBS) went live for BITSAT 2020 on 9 September at 11 am. Only those candidates who have been registered for the exam and have paid the required fee can reserve their test date and slot using OTBS.

The BITSAT 2020 admit card will be available to download from the official site from 13 September, 2020.

Steps to book your slot for BITSAT 2020:

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official site of Birla Institute of Technology and Science and go to the admission section at bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Scroll down the homepage to find a tab that reads: ‘Slot booking link is now live. Click below to book your slot and date’

Step 3: Click on the link available below the tab (in red colour)

Step 4: Candidates will be taken to a separate page to login

Step 5: Enter your User ID and password to log in

Step 6: Once you login, select the preferred slot and date

Click here for the direct link for booking the online slot for BITSAT 2020.

According to Times of India, BITSAT-2020 is for three hours and will be conducted as a computer-based online test. The entrance exam will serve as a gateway for admissions into the Integrated First Degree Programmes offered by BITS at its three campuses in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.