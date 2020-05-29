BITSAT 2020: Entrance test for BE and BPharm courses to be held from 6 to 10 August; more details to be released soon

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) has announced the revised exam dates for BITSAT 2020. The admission test will be conducted from 6 to 10 August. Earlier, BITSAT 2020 was slated to be held 16 to 25 May, but got postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

More details related to BITSAT 2020 will be announced in due course, said BITS.

BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses of BITS – Pilani, Goa and Hyderabad. It is a computer-based examination. The exam is of three hours and tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, Mathematics and Biology.

Those applying for engineering course (BE) should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics and have adequate proficiency in English. Candidates should have a minimum of aggregate 75 percent marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

For pharma courses (BPharm), one should have cleared plus two with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology or Mathematics. This course also requires candidates to have adequate proficiency in English. To take the test, applicants should have scored 75 percent aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

Those appearing for intermediate exam are also eligible to take BITSAT for both courses. Applicants should also have at least 60 percent marks in each of the Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.

Those who secure first rank in their respective board examinations get direct admission to BITS.

The institute has advised candidates appearing for BITSAT 2020 not to fall prey to misinformation and fake admission offers.

“It has come to our notice that certain unscrupulous individuals/entities/agencies are approaching aspirants claiming that candidates can be admitted at BITS Pilani by paying donation money in management seats or by manipulating admission merit list,” said BITS in a notification.

The institute has clarified that it gives admission purely on merit.