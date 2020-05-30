BITS HD 2020: Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences extends deadline for online applications to higher degree programmes till 8 June

Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS) has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for admission to the BITS Higher Degree programme 2020 till 8 June.

Candidates can submit BITS HD 2020 form along with prescribed application fee payment till 5 pm on the above-mentioned date.

BITS HD 2020 examination for Master of Engineering (M.E), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharma) and Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligible and willing candidates can fill the application for BITS Higher Degree - 2020 by visiting the website or by accessing the form through the direct link: https://cdn3.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1823/64998/login.html

The new schedule for BITS HD 2020 including application correction, date of exam and admission offer dates will be announced later.

According to a report by NDTV, earlier the last date of submitting the online application form was 30 May.

According to Careers 360 mentions that BITS HD is a computer-based entrance test that is conducted for admission in postgraduate programmes offered by the three campuses of the institute in Pilani, Goa, and Hyderabad.

BITS recently announced the revised exam dates for BITSAT 2020. The admission test will be conducted from 6 to 10 August. Earlier, the BITSAT 2020 was supposed to be held from 16 to 25 May. However, the exam got postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

BITSAT is held for admission to undergraduate engineering and pharma courses at the three campuses of BITS. It is an online examination of three hours.

BITSAT tests a candidate’s knowledge of Physics, Chemistry, English proficiency, logical reasoning, Mathematics and Biology.