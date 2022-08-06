BIS Recruitment 2022: Applications for 16 vacancies for scientist B to start today

BIS is hiring eligible candidates against 16 posts of Scientist-B. Apply from 6 to 26 August 2022 by visiting the official website at bis.gov.in.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has opened its online application window for recruitment to the posts of Scientist. Candidates who are interested and eligible can fill out the application form from today, 6 August by visiting the official website at bis.gov.in. Applicants should also note that the last date for the registration of Scientist-'B' is 26 August, this year. Through this recruitment drive, the BIS will fill a total of 16 vacancies of Scientist-B in various disciples. To avoid any last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to fill out the application form before the deadline.

Check Vacancy Details Here:

-Scientist B Chemistry: 4 Posts

-Scientist B Electrical Engineering: 4 Openings

-Scientist B Agricultural Engineering: 2 Positions

-Scientist B Bio-Medical Engineering: 2 Vacancies

-Scientist B Computer Engineering: 2 Posts

-Scientist B Environment Engineering: 2 Openings

Before applying for the vacancies, candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully regarding eligibility criteria and other important details. Read the official notification here:

https://www.bis.gov.in/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/1-Detailed-Advetisement-English-29-07-22.pdf

Steps to follow while applying for BIS Scientist-B vacancies:

Step 1: Visit the official BIS website bis.gov.in

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads, ‘Recruitment To The Posts Of Scientist-B’ on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, click on the ‘Apply Now’ button and create an account on the portal using a valid Email ID or Mobile Number.

Step 4: Log in to the portal and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Fill up the form with the required details and upload all the asked documents.

Step 6: Submit the application form and take out a printed hard copy for future reference.

Direct link to apply for BIS Scientist-B posts: https://www.services.bis.gov.in/php/BIS_2.0/

For more details, applicants can visit the BIS website.

Eligibility criteria and Selection process:

Candidates should from 21 to 30 years as of the last date of application, 26 August 2022. “Relaxation in upper age limit for SC/ST/OBC/ Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/ExServicemen shall be as notified by Central Government, from time to time,” the official notice reads.

Eligible candidates will be selected in two phases. The initial process of shortlisting will be done based on the GATE 2020, GATE 2021 or GATE 2022 scores. Following that, the qualified applicants will be called for an interview round. The final list will then be prepared by giving 85 percent weightage to GATE Score and 15 percent weightage to the marks obtained in the personal interview.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.