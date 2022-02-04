Birju Maharaj birth anniversary: Remembering Kathak maestro who won hearts and honours globally

Born in Lucknow, Birju Maharaj began performing alongside his father from the age of seven. He was conferred with the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award at the age of 28

The birth anniversary of Pandit Birju Maharaj falls today, 4 February. The legendary Kathak maestro passed away on 17 January this year at the age of 83.

Born as Brij Mohan Nath Mishra to a family of known Kathak dancers in Lucknow, Birju Maharaj was one of the most famous performing artists in the country. He belonged to the Kalka-Bindadin Gharana. The Kathak maestro’s uncles Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj and his father and guru Acchan Maharaj, had a huge impact on his life and craft. According to a Hindustan Times report, he was also greatly influenced by Bindadeen Maharaj.

Birju Maharaj began performing alongside his father from the age of seven. By the time he was a teenager, he had become a Guru (Maharaj). By the time he reached 28 years of age, he had been awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. He was fondly called Pandit-ji or Maharaj-ji by his followers.

Birju Maharaj was also an excellent singer, with an impeccable command over Dadra, Thumri, Bhajan and Ghazal. He also played instruments such as the sarod, violin, sitar and sarangi with ease, despite not having any formal training. He was especially fond of playing the Naal and the Tabla, according to his official website.

Birju Maharaj was also conferred with several awards including the Kalidas Samman, Andhra Ratna, Nritya Vilas, Nritya Choodaman, Shiromani Samman, Adharshila Shikhar Samman and Rajiv Gandhi Peace Award. He was also awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country.

Birju Maharaj was famous for captivating Kathak performances, where he used realistic imitations to mesmerise audiences. He had also directed and composed a music jugalbandi for the Shah Rukh Khan- Madhuri Dixit starrer Dil To Paagal Hai. He had also choreographed a group dance in the movie Gadar, based on the song Aan Milo Sajana. Birju Maharaj was also the male lead singer, choreographer and composer of the song Kahe Chhed Mohe from Shah Rukh Khan’s Devdas. The famous track featured Madhuri Dixit performing a bhaav in the classical style.

Through his teachings and his contribution to performing arts, Pandit Birju Maharaj’s name will remain etched in the minds of people.

