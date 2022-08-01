Bird, butterfly and more: Chef makes appam of different shapes, wins hearts; watch video

The video was tweeted by business tycoon Harsh Goenka in which one gets to see the different shapes in which the chef makes the appams. A closer look at the video shows how he makes the unusual shapes, the chef adds the batter to the pan before gently giving them various shapes

Appam is a soft, fluffy pancake made from fermented batter that is made of rice flour, coconut milk. Appam is a very popular breakfast item in South India and goes very well with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian curries.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a chef could be seen making appams of different kinds as he moves the pan around in a direction to give it the desired shape and size.

The video of the same was tweeted by business tycoon Harsh Goenka in which one gets to see the different shapes in which the chef makes the appams. A closer look at the video shows how he makes the unusual shapes, the chef adds the batter to the pan before gently giving them various shapes.

When a simple Appam takes an art form pic.twitter.com/LadLRgvuAa — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 30, 2022

The video has received more than 43,000 views so far. Reacting to the video, a user wrote that he was a North Indian by soul and a South Indian by heart.

Sir, You are a north indian by soul and south indian by heart..

But both of these are inseparable.. — SHRINIVAS ACHARYA (@GravitasN) July 31, 2022

Another wrote that he ruined some of the appams he made recently and loved the way the chef made them with the right consistency.

Last week only made Appams and 3-4 got ruined because of over flame and pouring more batter.

I loved the way chef has made perfect Appams with right consistency — Pamela (@Pamela55367219) July 30, 2022

“This is seriously awesome! This morning had a breakfast of the normal one. Would love to see the fancy shapes in my plate someday,” wrote a user.

This is seriously awesome! This morning had a breakfast of the normal one. Would love to see the fancy shapes in my plate someday 🙂 — Geeta Poduval (@geetabp) July 31, 2022

