Birbhum violence: Mamata Banerjee announces monetary compensation, ensures ‘speedy justice’

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited Bogtui village in Birbhum and met the families of the victims and announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for rebuilding the scorched homes. Promising jobs to the victims’ families, Banerjee added that she would ensure “speedy justice”.

Security was ramped up ahead of the chief minister's visit to the violence-hit district, where eight people, including women and children, were killed and their charred bodies were recovered by the police at the scene of the crime.

After meeting the families that were affected, Banerjee handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of those killed and announced government jobs for them. She also announced a financial aid of Rs 2 lakhs for reconstructing the damaged houses.

"I want to set an example by ensuring speedy justice to the victims," she added. Her visit also comes just a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured full support to the state government in probing the incident.

Speaking to the victims of the Birbhum violence, Banerjee said, "You have lost a family member, but I am heartbroken". The chief minister also separately spoke with the family members of slain local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh. One of his family members fell ill while describing their ordeal to Banerjee.

She added, "Police will ensure that the strictest punishment is handed out to culprits responsible for Rampurhat carnage." The case filed before the court should be water-tight, Banerjee was quoted as saying by PTI.

As per NDTV, Banerjee, accused by the opposition BJP of allowing political violence and lawlessness, alleged that "something big" was behind the killings. "I never believed something so barbaric can happen in modern Bengal. Mothers and children were killed. Your family members died but my heart has been crushed...," Mamata Banerjee said, surrounded by the family members and relatives of those killed, besides villagers.

The West Bengal chief minister had asserted a day earlier that strict action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence.

Also, the Calcutta High Court has sought a status report on the Birbhum violence from the West Bengal government by Thursday 2 pm.

Congress leader Adhir prevented from entering Bogtui village

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was on Thursday prevented from entering Bogtui village.

The Congress leader in Lok Sabha and other party members were stopped at Sriniketan More near the village in Birbhum district, and they sat on the road and staged a demonstration demanding that they be allowed to visit the village and meet the kin of the deceased.

"We cannot allow him (Chowdhury) to visit Bogtui as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive at the village shortly. We cannot take any chance with the law and order situation, which is presently under control. We fear that his visit may disturb the peace," a senior district police officer said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by Additional Director General (CID) Gyanwant Singh, also reached the village.

Meanwhile, senior police officers met villagers who had fled Bogtui following the carnage and assured them of full security.

Around 69 people of five families had fled to neighbouring villages following the incident, another police officer said. "Senior police officers have spoken to them and assured them of full security. Most of them have started returning. The chief minister may meet some of them during her visit," he added.

