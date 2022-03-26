Birbhum violence: Central Bureau of Investigation team reaches Bogtui village, begins investigation

The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Saturday and started its investigation into the violence that claimed eight lives earlier this week.

Unidentified people had on 21 March, 2022, set 10 houses on fire in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children.

The CBI team, consisting of around 20 members, went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were found.

“We are starting the investigation today. We have to conduct the probe on a war-footing as we have a deadline to meet,” the CBI official told PTI.

The CBI named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) among others in its FIR on a suspected case of armed rioting in West Bengal's Birbhum district which left at least eight persons dead.

West Bengal, Birbhum violence case | CBI names 21 accused under Section 147, 148, 149 and other Sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2022



The investigation agency in its FIR stated that according to prima facie the violence was meted out in “retaliation” to avenge the murder of Bhadu Sheikh, the TMC ‘upa-pradhan’ of the local panchayat, who was allegedly killed in a crude bomb attack by unknown assailants the day before.

Sleuths of the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CSFL), a unit of the CBI, also visited the gutted houses and started collecting samples.

The Calcutta High Court on 25 March, 2022, handed over the investigation into the Birbhum killings to the CBI and set a deadline of 7 April, 2022, to submit its progress report.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.