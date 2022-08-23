Birbhum killings: CBI arrests seven people in Bogtui Rampurhat case where people were burnt alive

In March, the village near Rampurhat town in Birbhum district of West Bengal became a ghost town after residents fled to unknown locations following an incident where eight people were charred to death

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday has arrested seven people in Bogtui Rampurhat killing case of Birbhum. The apprehended accused will be produced before a court later in the day.

In March, the village near Rampurhat town in Birbhum district of West Bengal became a ghost town after residents fled to unknown locations following an incident where eight people were charred to death.

After the incident, people locked their houses and went to different places fearing the cycle of violence which started with the murder of local Trinamool Congress panchayat leader Bhadu Sheikh. His death led to the carnage which left the entire nation in shock.

Unidentified people had on 21 March set ablaze 10 houses in the village, killing at least eight people, including women and children. The CBI team of around 20 members went inside the house where charred bodies of seven people were recovered.

Back then, Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government constituted a special investigation team headed by CID additional director-general of police Gyanwany Singh. As many as 11 people were arrested hours after the incident.

The Calcutta High Court later directed the CBI to take over the case and had set a deadline of April 7 to submit its progress report. On the day of the deadline, the probe agency had apprehended four people in connection with the case.

"Of the four arrested accused, two persons -- identified as Bappa and Shabu Sheikh -- were named in the FIR lodged in connection with the killings. We will produce them before a court in Mumbai and plead for a transit remand to West Bengal," an officer had said.

With inputs from agencies

