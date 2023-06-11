Biparjoy likely to hit Gujarat coast on 15 June as 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm': IMD
The cyclone is likely to intensify in the next six hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15 June. The exact place where it will make landfall will become clearer in coming days
The Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday said that Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to hit the Gujarat coast on 15 June.
According to IMD, Biparjoy is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts as a “very severe cyclonic storm.”
In a bulletin, IMD stated, “The very severe cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” (pronounced as “Biporjoy”) over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of 5 kmph during past. 6-hours and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of 10th June, 2023 over the same region near latitude 17.4°N and longitude 67.3°E, about 600 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 530 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 580 km south-southwest of Dwarka, 670 km south-southwest of Naliya and 830 km south of Karachi.”
VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar, 530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya . To cross Saurashtra & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/AZsK1Wqzqi
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2023
“It is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during next 06 hours. It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a very severe cyclonic storm,” the IMD added.
Earlier, senior IMD scientist DS Pai said the exact place where it will make landfall will become clearer in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a ‘red alert’ as Cyclone Biparjoy over the east-central Arabian Sea continues to maintain its intensity. It was estimated to be roughly 900 km due south of the metropolis, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.
The Karachi Port Trust has issued ’emergency guidelines’ for the security of ships and port facilities due to VSCS “Biparjoy.” In a statement, the KPT said that the shipping activities will remain suspended, according to an ARY News report.
There has been considerable uncertainty in the track and intensity of cyclone Biparjoy since it developed on 6 June. According to meteorologists, the storm underwent rapid intensification in the initial days and has sustained its strength due to a warmer Arabian Sea.
With inputs from agencies
