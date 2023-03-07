India

Mahindra Group chairman and Gates’ Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra had the perfect reply. 'So glad you found the time to check out the Treo. Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, Sachin Tendulkar and me', he wrote

Bill Gates drives electric auto rickshaw, Anand Mahindra has the perfect response

Billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates. AP File

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has shared a video of himself riding an electric auto rickshaw, creating a buzz among his followers. The industrialist can be seen enjoying himself while he drives the three-wheeler around. Gates was seen dressed to the nines in a suit and tie while riding the e-rickshaw on the road. Interestingly, the video had the song “Babu Samjho Ishare” from the film Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi playing in the background. “India’s passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. I drove an electric rickshaw, capable of travelling up to 131 km (about 81 miles) and carrying up to 4 people. It’s inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry”, Gates wrote while sharing the video.

The video prompted a variety of reactions. Mahindra Group chairperson and Gates’ Harvard classmate Anand Mahindra had the perfect pun for the situation. “Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi” So glad you found the time to check out the Treo Bill Gates.  Now on your next trip’s agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, Sachin Tendulkar and me,” he wrote.

Apart from Mahindra, other social media users also praised Gates’ move to try driving an e-rickshaw. “New innovative ideas to make India No 1”, wrote one user.

Sachin Tendulkar’s fans wasted no time in predicting that the Master Blaster would win the race.

Some jokingly asked if the philanthropist had a license to drive the three-wheeler.

Others made a pun about windows.

The video has amassed over 1.9 million views on Instagram and 131,000 likes.

This is not the only post shared by Gates that has gone viral recently. Gates has shared a video on why India is important in the fight against poverty, climate change and more. The short Gates Notes clip opened with an action scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s film Ra One, delighting internet users.


“These numbers prove why India plays such a crucial role in the world’s fight to improve health, reduce poverty, prevent climate change, and more,” the philanthropist wrote.

