Bilkis Bano files fresh plea before Supreme Court, challenges release of 11 convicts
Bilkis Bano was allegedly gang-raped and several of her family members were killed during the Gujarat riots of 2002 that had erupted after the Godhra train burning incident. Seven of her family members were killed, including her three-year-old daughter
Bilkis Bano Case: In a fresh appeal before the Supreme Court, Bilkis Bano has challenged the premature release of 11 convicts, who had allegedly killed several members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots that had taken place after the Godhra incident.
According to a report by news agency ANI, Bilkis Bano filed a review plea against the May order of the Supreme Court which allowed the Gujarat government to apply the 1992 Remission Policy and release the convicts.
Bilkis Bano’s lawyer mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for listing. The CJI said that he will examine the issue and decide whether both pleas can be heard together and if they can be heard before the same bench.
The 11 men who had been pronounced guilty in the case were released from the Godhra sub-jail on August 15 after over 15 years of imprisonment when the Gujarat government applied the 1992 Remission Policy in the case.
