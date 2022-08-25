The SC on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Gujarat government seeking response on a plea challenging the remission to 11 convicts and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre and Gujarat government seeking response on a plea challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

Directing the petitioners to make the convicts party in the case, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said the foremost question is whether the convicts are entitled to remission under the state rules.

“We’ve to see whether there was application of mind in this case while granting remission,” said the apex court.

The plea in the apex court has been filed by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, journalist Revathy Laul and activist Roop Rekha Rani.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had agreed to consider listing the plea challenging the grant of remission by the Gujarat government to the convicts.

Bilkis Bano was gangraped in Gujarat’s Randhikpur village and seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter, killed on 3 March, 2002 in the Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning. she was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time.

The convicts walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on 15 August after the Gujarat government allowed their release under its remission policy. They had completed more than 15 years in jail.

A special CBI court in Mumbai on 21 January, 2008, sentenced the 11 to life imprisonment on charges of gangrape and murder. Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

