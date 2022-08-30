Bike stuck on tracks gets blown into pieces by train, incident caught on camera

A man can be seen struggling to get his bike out of the railway track, but he ends up leaving it stuck, and runs away from the track before the train crushes his vehicle

People often try to commute to the other side of the road by crossing a railway track. But after watching this video which has recently been shared on social media, one will become extra careful before doing that. In the video, it can be seen that a bike stuck on the railway track gets blown into pieces by a passing train. A man can be seen struggling to remove his bike from the railway track, but he ends up leaving it stuck, and runs away from the spot before the train crushes his vehicle. This incident took place in the Etawah city of Uttar Pradesh.

While sharing the video, a Twitter account used the caption, “WATCH – Commuter’s bike gets stuck on railway crossing track in Etawah, blown to pieces by passing train.”.

This incident took place on 26 August. According to Times Now, the man was crossing the railway tracks even though the crossing was closed and the train was about to pass. The railway police have filed a case against him in regard to this incident.

Not everyone is lucky enough to come out of a vehicle crash without getting physically hurt. Carelessness can lead to serious injuries and even loss of life. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged between 5 to 29 years. Nearly 1.3 million people die every year because of road traffic crashes. Between 20 and 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries, which results in many having a disability. More than half of all road traffic deaths happen among vulnerable road users, such as pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists.

Ninety-three per cent of the global deaths on the roads occur in low- and middle-income nations, even though these countries have nearly 60 percent of the world’s vehicles. Road traffic injuries lead to considerable economic losses to individuals, their families, and to countries as a whole. These losses arise from the treatment cost, lost productivity for those killed or disabled by their injuries, and the family members who need to take time off work to take care of the injured. Road traffic crashes cost around 3 per cent loss of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to most of the countries.

