Bijnor: Man receives 'beheading threat' via posters after distributing National Flag
Security has been deployed at his residence and police is further investigating the matter
Bijnor: A man has claimed that beheading threat posters were pasted around his residence here after he distributed the National Flag in his neighbourhood.
SP says, "FIR registered, security deployed at his residence. Team constituted, investigation on. Action will be taken on the basis of facts." pic.twitter.com/kx2QWFGYyO
— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2022
Security has been deployed at his residence and police is further investigating the matter.
"FIR registered, security deployed at his residence. Team constituted, investigation on. Action will be taken on the basis of facts," ANI quoted a senior police official as saying.
(With inputs from agencies)
