Bijnor: Man receives 'beheading threat' via posters after distributing National Flag

Security has been deployed at his residence and police is further investigating the matter

Bijnor: A man has claimed that beheading threat posters were pasted around his residence here after he distributed the National Flag in his neighbourhood.

Bijnor, UP | A man claims beheading threat posters for him pasted around his residence after he distributed Tiranga in his neighbourhood SP says, "FIR registered, security deployed at his residence. Team constituted, investigation on. Action will be taken on the basis of facts." pic.twitter.com/kx2QWFGYyO — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2022

Security has been deployed at his residence and police is further investigating the matter.

"FIR registered, security deployed at his residence. Team constituted, investigation on. Action will be taken on the basis of facts," ANI quoted a senior police official as saying.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.