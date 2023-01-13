Bihu, the national festival of Assam, depicts a set of three different cultural festivals of the state namely Bohag Bihu, Magh Bihu, and the Kati Bihu. The Bohag Bihu is observed in the month of Bohag (Baisakh, the middle of April). On the other hand, Magh Bihu is celebrated in the month of Magh (the middle of January). Kati Bihu is marked in the month of Kati (Kartik, the middle of October). Basically, Bihu is a celebration of the change of the seasons. The cheerful festival is observed by the locals irrespective of their caste, beliefs, and creed.

Unique traditional Bihu Dance

Bihu dance is the most popular folk dance of Assam, and is performed by both men and women. This dance is performed in beautiful traditional attire. The dancers gracefully sway their body to the rhythm of folk music, leading to a stunning performance. The Bihu dance has been a significant part of the culture of many communities in Assam such as Sonowal Kacharis, Moran, Deoris, Borahis, and others. Young men and women perform the dance at the time of Bohag Bihu to express their joy at the arrival of spring. The first ever Bihu dance was performed in 1694 when the Ahom king Rudra Singha (1696-1714) invited Bihu dancers on the special occasion of Bohag Bihu.

Bihu Festivals

Bohag Bihu

Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu is celebrated to mark the beginning of the harvest season. It is also considered to be the first day of the Assamese New Year. The significance of this festivity is purely agricultural in nature. The celebration is observed with great enthusiasm and joy across Assam. Bohag Bihu is going to be celebrated from 13 to 19 April 2023.

Magh Bihu

Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu is observed to mark the end of harvest season. The occasion of Magh Bihu coincides with the festivals of Pongal and Makar Sankranti in various states. After Rongali Bihu, Magh Bihu is the second biggest Bihu festival of Assam. This year, the festival is going to be celebrated on 15 January.

Kati Bihu

Kati Bihu or Kongali Bihu derives its name from the month of Kartik which is also called Kati. Unlike Bohag Bihu, Kati Bihu is not a dazzling festival and the festivities are more sombre in nature. The farmers’ granaries typically remain empty at this time, and hence it is called Kongali (poor) Bihu. This year, Kati Bihu will be commemorated on 18 October.

